Dennis G. Kish Sells 44,184 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) President Dennis G. Kish sold 44,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $150,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 95,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,312.26. This represents a 31.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EVgo Stock Performance

EVGO opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.32. EVgo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $9.07.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in EVgo by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in EVgo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Marathon Capitl raised shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

