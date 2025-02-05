Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Digital Turbine updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ APPS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. 6,992,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $263.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Turbine

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 571,216 shares in the company, valued at $805,414.56. This represents a 21.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

