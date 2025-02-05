Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Shares Acquired by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cook Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cook Wealth LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $36.20.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

