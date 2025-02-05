Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Clayton Financial Group LLC

Clayton Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 76,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIV opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

