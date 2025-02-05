Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 3.2% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $114,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $66.61.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

