Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,331,000 after purchasing an additional 202,963 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,358,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,637,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,239,000 after purchasing an additional 73,992 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,095,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,290,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,280,000 after purchasing an additional 58,435 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.87 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.40.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

