Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 8.4% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,783,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,619,000 after acquiring an additional 154,338 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,579,000 after buying an additional 458,509 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,284,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,159,000 after buying an additional 91,246 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,841,000 after buying an additional 288,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,322,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,588,000 after buying an additional 132,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

