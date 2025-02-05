Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,817 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $34,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

