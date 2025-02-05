DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12, Zacks reports. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 19.22%.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.41. 52,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,508. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $22.07.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

About DNB Bank ASA

(Get Free Report)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.