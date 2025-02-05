DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Position Trimmed by 1858 Wealth Management LLC

1858 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DoorDash by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 48.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in DoorDash by 13.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $261,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,233,117.60. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total transaction of $3,616,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 925,222 shares in the company, valued at $167,307,894.26. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,040,758 shares of company stock worth $181,434,201. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DASH stock opened at $194.57 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $194.70. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of -432.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DoorDash from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DoorDash from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.39.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

