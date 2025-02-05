Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Minerals Operating Dorchester Purchases 6,500 Shares

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,373.80. This represents a 15.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 7,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $237,675.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 954 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $31,663.26.

On Thursday, December 26th, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.86 per share, with a total value of $131,440.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $209,365.00.

Dorchester Minerals stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 126,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,245. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.7394 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMLP. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 896,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $3,877,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 73,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 73,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

