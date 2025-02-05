DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.350-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.8 billion-$12.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.0 billion. DXC Technology also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.750 EPS.

DXC stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,845. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

