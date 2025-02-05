E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Grows Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $245,874.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,114.56. This represents a 42.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 278 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $83,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,695.36. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,857 shares of company stock worth $10,678,037 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $270.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.81 and a 52-week high of $304.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.