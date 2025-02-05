E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Invests $3.29 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. State Street Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,612,000 after acquiring an additional 581,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,985 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,075 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.45.
Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of EMR stock opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
