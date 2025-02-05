Earl Martin Douglas Sells 6,404 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) SVP Earl Martin Douglas sold 6,404 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $10,950.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 587,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,220.08. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,648. The stock has a market cap of $343.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 788.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 173,457 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 460,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.