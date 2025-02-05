Earl Martin Douglas Sells 6,404 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) SVP Earl Martin Douglas sold 6,404 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $10,950.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 587,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,220.08. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,648. The stock has a market cap of $343.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $5.78.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 788.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 173,457 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 460,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
