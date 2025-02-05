Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1338 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EOI opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.