Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
ETJ stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $9.60.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Atlassian: Upside Still in Play After Impressive Earnings Spike
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.