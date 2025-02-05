Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0992 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 82.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

