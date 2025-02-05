Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires 22,358 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 166.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

