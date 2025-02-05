Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $1.21 Million in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.