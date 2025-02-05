Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $1.51 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $163,468,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 427,983 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after buying an additional 29,806 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 123.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.89.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $146.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

