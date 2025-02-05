Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $5.75 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 210,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 620.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,091,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 940,239 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 207,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 139,796 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 223,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 161,550 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,511,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 881,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,078,000 after acquiring an additional 655,643 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.