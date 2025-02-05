Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) is Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s Largest Position

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 41,401 shares during the quarter. Elbit Systems accounts for 10.5% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $117,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ESLT opened at $307.15 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $175.30 and a 1-year high of $308.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

