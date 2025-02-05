Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.380-1.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.850-6.050 EPS.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $134.85.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
