Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.380-1.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.850-6.050 EPS.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.