Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Major Shareholder Patrick Whitesell Acquires 94,161 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 94,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.79 per share, for a total transaction of $14,857,664.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,780,529 shares in the company, valued at $280,949,670.91. This trade represents a 5.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Patrick Whitesell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 29th, Patrick Whitesell bought 99,996 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.60 per share, with a total value of $15,659,373.60.

On Monday, January 27th, Patrick Whitesell purchased 89,234 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.18 per share, for a total transaction of $13,668,864.12.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Patrick Whitesell acquired 120,958 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.92 per share, with a total value of $18,254,981.36.

On Friday, January 17th, Patrick Whitesell bought 125,589 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.06 per share, for a total transaction of $17,966,762.34.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Patrick Whitesell acquired 108,476 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,634,645.88.

On Monday, December 16th, Patrick Whitesell bought 263,200 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.97 per share, with a total value of $38,682,504.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Patrick Whitesell acquired 60,208 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $8,653,695.84.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EDR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 479,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.74. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Athos Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 7,719,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,460,000 after buying an additional 4,447,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,393,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,367,000 after purchasing an additional 79,212 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,804,000 after buying an additional 76,618 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.