Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Energizer also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.45 to $3.65 EPS.

Energizer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Energizer stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,845. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a return on equity of 155.40% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 230.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Insider Activity

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 4,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $155,311.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,827 shares in the company, valued at $374,998.32. This trade represents a 29.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $108,233.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $178,401.15. This represents a 37.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,860 shares of company stock worth $334,694 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

