Energy Stocks To Research – February 04th

Tesla, Broadcom, AltC Acquisition, EnLink Midstream, and Exxon Mobil are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks refer to the shares of companies involved in the production, distribution, or exploration of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, coal, and renewable energy sources. These stocks can be affected by various factors, including global energy demand, commodity prices, and government regulations related to the energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $385.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,559,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,333,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $405.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.97. 9,958,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,530,195. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE:ALCC traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.93. 32,623,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.56. 95,115,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,954. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.69. 7,042,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,962,817. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $115.13. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $100.42 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

