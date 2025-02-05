Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BIP Q1 Earnings

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.64%.

BIP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of BIP opened at $32.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 817.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $36.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 4,051.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 107,821 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 680,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after acquiring an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,550,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,362,000 after acquiring an additional 130,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

