Equities Analysts Set Expectations for EW Q1 Earnings

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $71.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $185,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,841.12. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,593.52. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $547,430 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

