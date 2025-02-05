Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.860-3.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 15.560-16.060 EPS.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,884. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.31. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $223.06 and a 52-week high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $2.52. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $302.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.32.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

