Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,886 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 12,263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,766,000 after acquiring an additional 412,040 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,564,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 442.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 308,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,744,000 after purchasing an additional 251,337 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Everest Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 409,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,646,000 after purchasing an additional 116,559 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 410,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,822 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.56.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE EG opened at $341.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $336.49 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 22.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 36.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In related news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,330. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

