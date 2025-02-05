Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$74.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EIF

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$54.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$43.08 and a 52 week high of C$59.32.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C$0.10. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.