Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 28.580-28.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 29.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,087.77.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FICO stock traded down $18.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,809.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,819. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,060.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,957.54. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $1,105.65 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a net margin of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This trade represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $8,121,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,456,446.95. This trade represents a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,589 shares of company stock worth $31,258,963 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.