Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Down 11.5% – Time to Sell?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 475,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 196,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a market capitalization of C$122.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
