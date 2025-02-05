Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading Up 8.6% – Should You Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.34. 9,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 31,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91.
About Falcon’s Beyond Global
Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.
