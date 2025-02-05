Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Down 22.8% – Here’s Why

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 22.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.30 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.00). Approximately 11,269,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 2,609,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.60 ($1.29).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £431.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1,029.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
