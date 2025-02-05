Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Down 22.8% – Should You Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) fell 22.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.30 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.00). 11,269,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 2,609,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.60 ($1.29).
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £478.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,142.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
