Fertilizer Stocks To Follow Today – February 02nd

Union Pacific, CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Norfolk Southern, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Canadian National Railway, and CF Industries are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to companies that produce and supply fertilizers, which are essential agricultural products used to enhance soil fertility and promote plant growth. These companies may produce various types of fertilizers such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium-based products, serving the needs of farmers and the agriculture industry. Investing in fertilizer stocks can be influenced by factors such as global demand for food, crop prices, and agricultural trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.85. 2,986,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,353. The firm has a market cap of $150.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.14.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $32.87. 21,650,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,180,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. CSX has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,793,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,075. The company has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.98.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $255.44. 1,475,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,343. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $277.60. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,042,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,080,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.87. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CF Industries stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.24. 1,595,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.41.

