Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Trading Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.21. 23,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 103,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53.
About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III
Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry.
