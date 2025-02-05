Financial Survey: Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) versus Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cabaletta Bio and Big Cypress Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 1 6 1 3.00 Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus target price of $22.71, suggesting a potential upside of 879.06%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$67.68 million ($2.15) -1.08 Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Big Cypress Acquisition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Big Cypress Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -50.10% -45.49% Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats Big Cypress Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis. It also develops DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris; and MuSK-CAART, an investigational cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating patients with anti- muscle-specific kinase antibody positive myasthenia gravis. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd; Oxford Biomedica; and WuXi Advanced Therapies, Inc. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

