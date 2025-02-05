Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Up 9.5% – Time to Buy?

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$40.17 and last traded at C$40.02. 177,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 402,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.13.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.10). Finning International had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 4.244898 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

