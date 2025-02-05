Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31, Zacks reports. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

Shares of FNWD stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Finward Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $116.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

