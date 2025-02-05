First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Trading 3.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 41,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 11,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40.
First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%.
First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.
