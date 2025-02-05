First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Trading 3.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 41,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 11,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

First Seacoast Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSEA Free Report ) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

