First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stake Lifted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,166,000 after buying an additional 904,498 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,757.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 546,193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,242,000 after buying an additional 516,783 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 993.4% in the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 322,936 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,553,000 after buying an additional 293,400 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $67,652,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 24,844.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 217,512 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $542,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,640 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $252.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.29.

First Solar Stock Down 0.6 %

First Solar stock opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.88 and a 1-year high of $306.77.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

