First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.58 and last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 46297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.20.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

