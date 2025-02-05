First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.58 and last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 46297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.20.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
