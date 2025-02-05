First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,642.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,731 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,169,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,876,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,105 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,838,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,641,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

