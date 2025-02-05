Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Receives Notice from NASDAQ Regarding Stockholders’ Equity

On January 31, 2025, Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) received a notice from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) indicating that the company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) due to its stockholders’ equity being reported at $194,000 in its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. The rule requires a minimum of $2,500,000 in stockholders’ equity for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Get alerts:

Following the notice, Flux Power has 45 calendar days from January 31, 2025, to submit a plan to regain compliance, with a deadline of March 17, 2025. If the plan is accepted by Nasdaq, an extension of up to 180 calendar days can be granted to demonstrate compliance. In the event the plan is not accepted or if compliance is not achieved within the given timelines, the company would have the option for a hearing before an independent panel.

Flux Power is actively evaluating strategies to ensure compliance and aims to submit a plan within the specified timeframe. The company intends to utilize all available measures within the Nasdaq Listing Rules to regain compliance and maintain its listing. However, there are no guarantees that Flux Power will meet the Stockholders’ Equity Requirement or remain compliant with all necessary criteria for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

It is important to note that the notice and subsequent non-compliance do not have an immediate impact on Flux Power’s common stock trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “FLUX.”

In a forward-looking statement disclaimer, Flux Power cautions that this filing may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include the company’s ability to address compliance deficiencies, obtain relief or extended compliance periods, and potential risks associated with such matters. Flux Power emphasizes that forward-looking statements are based on current information and undertakes no obligation to update them following the report’s release.

At present, Flux Power has indicated disclosure of a Cover Page Interactive Data File as an exhibit in the filing. Additionally, the report was duly signed by Ronald F. Dutt, Chief Executive Officer of Flux Power Holdings, Inc., on February 3, 2025.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Flux Power’s 8K filing here.

About Flux Power

(Get Free Report)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Read More