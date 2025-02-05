FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.260-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion. FMC also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.050-0.150 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

FMC Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,028,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,641. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $68.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,485.83. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,107. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $433,898 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

