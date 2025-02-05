Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 157,256 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,256 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $23,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIVB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $391.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.