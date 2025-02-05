Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 115,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHYL opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $128.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32.

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

